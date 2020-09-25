Warning signs posted at 2 Oahu beaches due to shark sightings

By HNN Staff | September 25, 2020 at 10:10 AM HST - Updated September 25 at 10:10 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Warning signs have been posted Friday at two Oahu beaches after sharks were spotted.

Ocean Safety officials sent out a notice around 9:50 a.m. about a shark exhibiting aggressive behavior off Waimea Bay.

Officials said lifeguards spotted the 6- to 7-foot shark about 20 yards offshore.

Ocean Safety said it would reassess the situation in about two hours.

Meanwhile, shark warning signs were also up at Kaimana Beach after a 4- to 5-foot shark was spotted about 40 yards offshore.

Sharks have been seen in this area for the past week due to a large “bait ball” of fish.

