Right lane on King Street through urban core will soon be reserved for buses only

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city is converting the right lane on King Street ― from Dillingham Boulevard to Punchbowl Street ― to a special transit corridor for buses only.
It’s called TheBusLane and it’s designed to speed up the commute for Downtown bus riders.
The city said King Street currently serves 36 different bus routes from around the island.
“This dedicated bus lane is another example of providing extra benefits to people who choose to travel on transit,” said Mayor Kirk Caldwell, in a news release.
Installation of the bus-only lane is set to start Monday and last up to eight weeks.
The project includes new signs and pavement markings. Vehicles making right-hand turns will be allowed into the bus only lane to do so. No changes are being made to parking or loading zones.
The King Street bus lane isn’t the only change being made to the traffic patterns in the urban core.
City officials on Friday also unveiled a new two-way protected bike lane on the Diamond Head side of Pensacola Street between Wilder Avenue and Kapiolani Boulevard.
The bike lane, which now intersects the existing bike lane that runs along King Street was designed to help connect Makiki to with the rest of the urban core, city officials said.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.