Patient, 3 staff members at Hawaii State Hospital test positive for COVID-19

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A patient and three staff members at Hawaii State Hospital in Kaneohe have tested positive for COVID-19, the state Health Department announced Friday.
The state said one of the staff members tested positive last week.
Broader testing of patients and staff was conducted and two other staff members tested positive. A subsequent round of testing identified one patient who was positive for the virus.
The state said the employees who tested positive are in isolation, as is the patient.
In all, 68 staff and 22 patients in the hospital’s admissions unit have been tested.
Hawaii State Hospital is the only publicly-run psychiatric facility in the islands for forensic patients.
