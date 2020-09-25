Koolau Golf Club to close permanently due to coronavirus pandemic

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A spokesperson for the Koolau Golf Club announced Friday that the course would close permanently on Sept. 30 because of economic hardships suffered during the coronavirus pandemic.
The 7,310-yard course, typically regarded as one of the more beautiful and challenging courses on Oahu, was closed for most of the last month during Oahu’s latest stay-at-home, work-from-home order.
“The current economic conditions and the COVID-19 pandemic made it impossible for our golf course operator to continue at the Ko’olau Golf Course,” said Pastor Dan Chun, senior pastor of First Presbyterian Church, which owns the course.
Chun says the First Presbyterian Church is not yet sure about what will become of the property. A consulting group, Pono Pacific Land Management LLC, has been hired to ‘assist with developing a long-term vision for use of the property that better aligns with the Church’s mission and the future needs of its Koolau community.’
“We see the responsibility of the stewardship of this property and we are only just beginning to imagine the possibilities of how it can further serve our mission and the community,” Chun said.
The decision is not expected to impact operations of the Koolau Ballrooms and Conference Center, which currently remains in business.
