How a high-energy Zumba instructor helped raise thousands for the Hawaii Foodbank

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - When the coronavirus pandemic shut down Carlos Unzueta’s in-person Zumba classes, he took his sessions entirely online and transformed his Honolulu condominium into a dance studio. He also refused to accept any sort of payment from his students.
When his class insisted on offering compensation, he asked them to give to the Hawaii Foodbank instead.
And they did just that — in a big way.
Since mid-March, his students have donated about $7,600 to the food bank.
“I’m grateful and I’m thankful that I didn’t get laid off or furloughed, so I felt like it was my time to give back to the community and to help them,” said Unzueta, who teaches online Zumba classes weekly. “I see the struggle and a lot of families are in need right now and I think it was a good time to all come together.”
He said when the donations kept adding up, he was amazed.
“I can’t believe it. It’s amazing and I didn’t expect that reaction from my students,” he said.
Donations at any time of year are well-received, but help is more critical than ever before.
In the last six months, the Hawaii Foodbank has distributed 14 million pounds. That’s 2 million more pound than the organization passed out in all of 2019.
“There are many community members who have done out-of-the-box thinking on ways that they can contribute and when I visualize a Zumba class being held online and ... decided to send it this way is huge,” said Hawaii Foodbank President and CEO Ron Mizutani.
As COVID-19 continues to impact the community, Unzueta and his students plan to keep helping meet the Foodbank’s increased needs. “I’m really, really happy,” Unzueta said.
“My mom is so proud. She always sends me messages and I tell her 'Hey, you told me this. You showed me to help our neighbor, to help our community and I’m just trying to follow your steps.”
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.