Hawaiian Air to offer drive-through COVID-19 testing near some airports

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Just a day after United Airlines announced it would offer coronavirus testing for passengers traveling from San Francisco to Hawaii, Hawaiian Airlines said it will also provide its own testing program near certain airports.
In a press release on Friday, Hawaiian Air said it will be providing drive-through testing at labs near Los Angeles and San Francisco international airports.
The testing, in partnership with Worksite Labs, gives travelers the option of paying $90 for results within 36 hours or $150 for same-day results.
Hawaiian Air said services will be available by Oct. 15, when Hawaii’s pre-travel testing program goes into effect, allowing visitors to avoid a 14-day quarantine if they test negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of landing.
“As Hawaii’s leading airline, it is critical to ensure that access to testing does not impede travel to Hawaii, for visitors or our kamaaina (residents),” said Avi Mannis, senior vice president of marketing at Hawaiian Air, in a statement.
The airline is working to expand the testing program to other locations.
