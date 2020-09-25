Hawaii reports 3 additional COVID-19 fatalities on Oahu, 112 new cases

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state is reporting three additional COVID-19 fatalities Friday, bringing the official death toll from the virus in the islands to 127.
The three fatalities were all on Oahu.
So far this month, the state has reported 53 COVID-19 fatalities. Because of a lag in reporting, that number does not include more than a dozen coronavirus deaths at a Hilo veterans home.
Meanwhile, there were also 112 new cases reported statewide.
Of the new cases, 97 were on Oahu, 14 were on the Big Island and one was reported on Kauai. The new infections were out of 1,445 tests conducted, a positivity rate of 7.8%.
The island-by-island breakdown of cases is below:
- 10,724 total cases
- 4,558 released from isolation
- 693 required hospitalization
- 102 deaths
- 691 total cases
- 505 released from isolation
- 39 required hospitalization
- 15 deaths
- 388 total cases
- 278 released from isolation
- 52 required hospitalization
- 9 deaths
- 58 total cases
- 56 released from isolation
- 1 required hospitalization
- 0 deaths
- 30 total cases
- 2 required hospitalization
- 1 death
