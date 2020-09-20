Forecast: Pleasant weekend and steady trade winds before they drop off on Monday due to Lowell passing to our north and a front to our NW

High pressure north of the state will drive moderate to fresh trade winds through Saturday. Winds will weaken Sunday and Monday with daytime sea breezes and nighttime land breezes dominating for much of next week. Clouds with light showers will impact island interiors each afternoon followed by a focus shifting to windward areas during the nighttime. Warm daytime temperatures will continue. Fairly typical trade wind weather is expected through Saturday, a few light windward showers. The trades will become light Sunday through Monday, with a few showers continuing to affect windward areas and a shower or two developing over leeward areas during the afternoon hours each day.