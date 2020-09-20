Forecast: Pleasant weekend and steady trade winds before they drop off on Monday due to Lowell passing to our north and a front to our NW

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Happy Aloha Friday!!! On these first days of Autumn, we are facing slightly above average temperatures and the fresh and swift trade winds continue. But winds will slow down by the end of the weekend.
High pressure north of the state will drive moderate to fresh trade winds through Saturday. Winds will weaken Sunday and Monday with daytime sea breezes and nighttime land breezes dominating for much of next week. Clouds with light showers will impact island interiors each afternoon followed by a focus shifting to windward areas during the nighttime. Warm daytime temperatures will continue. Fairly typical trade wind weather is expected through Saturday, a few light windward showers. The trades will become light Sunday through Monday, with a few showers continuing to affect windward areas and a shower or two developing over leeward areas during the afternoon hours each day.
A land breeze and sea breeze pattern is expected to take hold Tuesday through late next week, with limited showers to coastal areas at night and during the morning, and interior locations during the afternoon and evening hours.
Let’s talk surf! The north swell has peaked near advisory levels and will drop over the weekend... two more northwest swells are due next week. A new south swell is due today holding over the weekend with below advisory wave heights, a bigger swell is due in a little over a week from now. A possible east swell generated by Tropical Storm Lowell might roll in on Monday with moderate size waves. Wishing you blue skies and much aloha. Be safe, island ohana.
Wishing you blue skies and much aloha. Be safe, island ohana.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.