Forecast: Lighter winds with drier conditions heading in for the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Fairly typical trade wind weather is expected through Saturday, a few light windward showers. The trades will become light Sunday through Monday, with a few showers continuing to affect windward areas and a shower or two developing over leeward areas during the afternoon hours each day. A land breeze and sea breeze pattern is expected to take hold Tuesday through late next week, with limited showers to coastal areas at night and during the morning, and interior locations during the afternoon and evening hours.
The north swell has peaked near advisory levels and will drop over the weekend... two more northwest swells are due next week. A new south swell is due today holding over the weekend with below advisory wave heights, a bigger swell is due in a little over a week from now. A possible east swell generated by Tropical Storm Lowell might roll in on Monday with moderate size waves.
