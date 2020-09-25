Forecast: Lighter winds with drier conditions heading in for the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Fairly typical trade wind weather is expected through Saturday, a few light windward showers. The trades will become light Sunday through Monday, with a few showers continuing to affect windward areas and a shower or two developing over leeward areas during the afternoon hours each day. A land breeze and sea breeze pattern is expected to take hold Tuesday through late next week, with limited showers to coastal areas at night and during the morning, and interior locations during the afternoon and evening hours.