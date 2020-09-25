1 dead, 1 critically injured in late-night crash in Ewa Beach

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man is dead and another is critically injured in a crash late Thursday in Ewa Beach, Honolulu police said.
Authorities said around 11 p.m., a 21-year-old driver was speeding while heading northbound on Fort Weaver Road when he lost control near Laulaunui Street, crossed the center grass median and crashed into a utility pole.
The man’s vehicle then rolled over into the southbound lanes of Fort Weaver Road and crashed head-on with another vehicle driven by a 53-year-old man. The 21-year-old was thrown from his vehicle, which burst into flames.
Both men were taken to the hospital in critical condition, but the 21-year-old man later died.
Speed appears to be a factor, but police are still investigating if alcohol or drugs were involved.
This is the 39th traffic death on Oahu this year compared to 38 at the same time last year.
