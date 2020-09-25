City pulls out of procurement for public-private partnership to build rail’s final leg

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city has abandoned its participation in the procurement of a public-private partnership for the final leg of the rail line.
The implications of the decision were not immediately clear as it was unknown if the rail authority was also canceling the procurement process.
Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell announced Friday afternoon that he’d notified the Federal Transit Administration of the city’s decision to “conclude its participation” in procurement for the contract.
The Honolulu rail authority has warned that canceling plans to pursue a public-private partnership to complete the project to Ala Moana and pursue other options instead would trigger delays of up to 18 months.
[Related coverage: More obstacles threaten to delay completion of rail project by up to 4 years]
The city said it is up to the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation to cancel the procurement.
The city and HART were partners in negotiating the public-private partnership because the winning develop would take over for the city in operating the system for 30 years.
“I remain committed to the rail project and encourage HART to explore a more open and effective approach of continuing the construction to Ala Moana,” Caldwell said, in a statement.
“I hope to see the timely development of an alternative bid strategy, such as a more traditional design-build approach, so this important transportation infrastructure project can continue to move forward.”
The four-mile segment between Middle Street and Ala Moana Center is the most expensive and most complicated part of the rail project. That’s why the rail authority sought bids from private developers to build the rest of the guideway and stations and to operate the system for 30 years.
A contract for a private-public partnership — or P3 — was supposed to be awarded last year but it’s been pushed back several times. It’s budgeted at $1.4 billion, but builders have said the real cost is likely higher.
The city said that because the procurement hasn’t been canceled, bids are still confidential.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.