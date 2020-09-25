CDC recalls dried mushrooms linked to salmonella outbreak

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The CDC has recalled dried wood ear mushrooms distributed by Wismettac Asian Foods because they are linked to a multi-state outbreak of salmonella.
The mushrooms were sold to restaurants and not direct to consumers.
However, customers are being advised to ask restaurants for source information on mushrooms before ordering. Wood ear mushrooms are commonly referred to kikurage, dried black fungus or mu’er.
Restaurant employees are also being asked to check for the recalled dried mushrooms.
If it’s not clear where the mushrooms are from, throw them away.
The recalled mushrooms were distributed to restaurants in six packs of 5 pound bags labeled as Shirakiku brand Black Fungus (Kikurage with UPC code 00074410604305.
