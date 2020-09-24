18-year-old arrested in connection with attack on elderly woman in Chinatown

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police have arrested an 18-year-old man in connection with an attack in Chinatown last week that left an elderly woman injured.
Police arrested Micah Obrian Toro for second-degree robbery.
He’s accused of grabbing an elderly woman’s purse and slamming her to the ground.
Police say surveillance video helped them catch the suspect.
He was arrested at his parent’s house in Makiki.
Police say the victim suffered head, neck and leg injuries.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.