United to offer COVID-19 testing for passengers, starting on Hawaii route

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - United Airlines will become the first U.S. airline to offer coronavirus testing for passengers, in time for Hawaii’s pre-travel testing program set to launch in mid-October.
Starting Oct. 15, passengers flying from San Francisco International Airport to Hawaii will be given the option to take a rapid COVID-19 test at the airport or an at-home, mail-in test before their trip.
The rapid test, which will cost $250, provides results in roughly 15 minutes. Meanwhile, those opting to take the $80 mail-in test will be asked to request the test 10 days before their trip and submit their sample within 72 hours of their flight.
United offers more flights to Hawaii than any other major carrier, but it plans to start the testing program with flights from San Francisco.
The plan coincides with Hawaii’s pre-travel testing program set to launch Oct. 15.
For months, Hawaii’s tourism industry has been all but shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. Currently, anyone flying into the state is required to quarantine for 14 days.
But the pre-travel program would essentially reopen tourism, allowing visitors to avoid that quarantine if they test negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of landing.
