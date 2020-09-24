State spends $14M to staff up Hawaii hospitals with more nurses, respiratory therapists

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state is using $14 million in federal CARES Act funding to help staff hospitals in the islands with additional nurses.
The funds will cover the costs of 200 additional nurses over the next four months. Some out-of-state personnel will begin arriving this weekend.
Dr. Elizabeth A. Char, the state health director, said the nurses will help hospitals expand their capacity amid the COVID-19 pandemic and offer relief for local health care workers.
The additional staff will be deployed in two waves: 134 individuals will arrive Saturday through and Oct. 4 and will work in Hawaii for two months. The second wave will arrive Nov. 1.
About 85% of the positions will be for medical-surgical nurses, critical care nurses and telemetry nurses. The others include respiratory therapists, emergency department nurses and dialysis nurses.
