State reports 90 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional fatalities

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state is reporting 90 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday and two additional fatalities, bringing the official death toll from the virus in Hawaii to 124.
Of the 90 new cases, 81 are on Oahu, five are on the Big Island, two are on Maui and two are out of state.
The infections push the statewide total for cases since the pandemic began to 11,779.
Some 779 people statewide have required hospitalization while 5,265 have been released from isolation.
The two deaths reported Thursday were both on Oahu.
The state’s death toll does not yet include at least 13 COVID-19 fatalities on the Big Island. The state Health Department has reported a delay in adding Hawaii County deaths to the statewide total.
The island-by-island breakdown of cases is below:
- 10,627 total cases
- 4,442 released from isolation
- 687 required hospitalization
- 99 deaths
- 677 total cases
- 492 released from isolation
- 37 required hospitalization
- 15 deaths
- 388 total cases
- 275 released from isolation
- 52 required hospitalization
- 9 deaths
- 57 total cases
- 56 released from isolation
- 1 required hospitalization
- 0 deaths
- 30 total cases
- 2 required hospitalization
- 1 death
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.