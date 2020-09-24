Rapid Ohia Death spreads on Kauai as more infected trees are found

“One way to help reduce the spread of the disease is to cut down infected trees to reduce the amount of fungal pathogens moving in the air,” said Tiffani Keanini, project manager of Kauaʻi Invasive Species Committee. “But we only drop a tree on low-wind days and only if it wonʻt injure another healthy ʻōhiʻa when it falls. In the past year, weʻve dropped 56 ROD trees.”