Police search for suspect who targeted elderly victim in Chinatown attack

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are asking for the public’s help to find the man responsible for a vicious attack on an elderly woman in Chinatown.
The assault happened last Friday afternoon in broad daylight on the River Street side of the Chinatown Cultural Plaza.
Violet Hoi was walking in the area after finishing lunch when a man came out of nowhere to grab her purse.
“He punch me, push me down on the ground very strongly,” Hoi said. “I tried to ask someone to help, but nobody come out and then I run and he just point and finally, I couldn’t get him.”
The attack sent Hoi to the hospital with injuries to her head and back.
When they got an emergency call, her family feared the worst.
“I immediately talked to my wife and she was, actually, she broke down in tears because she was worried that something fatal might have happened to my mom,” said Herman Hoi, Violet’s son.
“So it definitely was not a good feeling for the first five minutes after getting that call.”
Violet Hoi says the attack won’t discourage her from going back to Chinatown, but her son feels otherwise.
“I think definitely it’s a no,” Herman Hoi said. “My mother, she has a positive attitude and I think she really believes in the goodness of the people. It’s not gonna stop her. It’s not gonna discourage her, but at the same time, we’re gonna really maybe help her plan ahead and go to different places where there’s more people.”
Honolulu police are reviewing surveillance footage to locate the attacker.
As for what was taken, Violet Hoi says she didn’t carry much money, but was worried about something else.
“I feel really bad in that moment and I just concentrate and think about my ID in my wallet,” Hoi said. “I no have money. I have credit card, but ID for me is very important because I need to renew my driving license.”
Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact Honolulu Crimestoppers.
