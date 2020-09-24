Pac-12 Conference votes to play a seven-game season starting in November

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Pac-12 Conference announced on Thursday that they will resume it’s 2020 football season — based on updated recommendations from the Pac-12 COVID-19 Medical Advisory Committee.
In a statement released by the Pac-12, they approved all schools can resume practice immediately with a seven-game conference-only schedule set to kick off on November 6th, with a Championship game on December 18th — this allows Pac-12 schools to be considered for the College Football Playoffs.
Along with the season format, the conference also outlined their plan for a daily rapid-results testing program — clearing up one of the main reasons for the initial postponement in August.
For universities utilizing the daily antigen tests, at least one weekly PCR test will be given to the student-athlete and all positive antigen tests will be confirmed with a PCR test.
In addition to the rapid testing program, no fans will be allowed into any sporting competition on Pac-12 campuses — this decision will be revisited next year if conditions improve.
The seven game football schedule will be released soon.
This comes about a week after the Big Ten Conference reversed their postponement, opting for an eight-game season starting in late October.
