Oahu’s new emergency order goes into effect, loosening some restrictions

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a second stay-at-home order on Oahu, Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s new emergency order went into effect on Thursday, loosening some restrictions.
Among the biggest changes: groups of five people or less can now go to beaches and parks, and certain businesses will be allowed to reopen with limited capacity.
Gov. David Ige signed off on the new order on Wednesday.
City officials say the new order, based on a tier system, is aimed at strategically responding to increases in new COVID-19 infections. But residents are likely to still find the rules confusing.
On Thursday, Oahu entered Tier 1 — which allows for a host of nonessential businesses to reopen that had previously been forced closed under the “stay-at-home” order.
Those businesses, though, have capacity and other restrictions in place.
And rules on gatherings vary depending where you are.
The new order allows:
- Social gatherings of up to five people (who can be unrelated) at parks, beaches and trails;
- Retailers and essential businesses, including big box stores, to operate at 50% capacity;
- Spiritual services, up to 50% capacity;
- Restaurants operating at up to 50% capacity, with no more than five people from the same household per table. Diners will also need to make reservations and provide their contact details.
- Museums, attractions and zoos to reopen, with a 50% capacity for indoor areas;
- Movie theaters can also reopen, but cannot offer food and drinks;
- Bowling alleys can operate with a 50% capacity limit; parties cannot exceed five people;
- Hair salons, barber shops and nail salons to reopen, with restrictions;
- and gyms and fitness facilities to operate outdoors.
Businesses still closed under the order include bars, nightclubs, short-term rentals and helicopter tours. Under the city’s plan, Oahu bars and nightclubs won’t be able to reopen (even with restrictions) until Tier 4 — a level the island may not meet until December under the best case scenario.
There is also no mention in the guidelines about when concerts or live theater might be once again allowed. And outdoor organized team sports aren’t given the green light to resume until Tier 4.
Caldwell said the framework is a roadmap for how “we live with this virus” going forward.
Oahu will remain in Tier 1 for at least four consecutive weeks.
From there, restrictions will continue to ease as long as COVID-19 infections meet guidelines.
The framework appears to suggest Oahu wouldn’t reinstitute a full shutdown — closing non-essential businesses, parks and beaches and banning all social gatherings.
But there is no official guarantee that won’t happen if Oahu sees a large spike in cases.
With tourism set to resume in a limited capacity come mid-October with the pre-travel testing program, there’s still a lot of uncertainty with how it would affect the caseload.
