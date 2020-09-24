Man seriously injured in Kalihi shooting

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have launched an investigation into a shooting in Kalihi on Thursday morning.
The call came in around 8:15 a.m. at the 7-Eleven at the intersection of Kalihi Street and Nimitz Highway.
Emergency Medical Services treated a 46-year-old man and transported him to the hospital in serious condition.
A heavy police presence was on the scene shortly after the incident. Officials have not yet released further details.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.