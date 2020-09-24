Hawaii’s own Carissa Moore headlines the 2020 Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro competition

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - California is set to host it’s first ocean-competition since the coronavirus pandemic put the sports world on pause, when the World Surf League Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro returns to Oceanside, California — featuring some of Hawaii’s best female surfers.
“The Super Girl Pro has been a huge part of the landscape of women’s surfing for the past 13 years and it’s incredible that they’ve been able to make the event happen in 2020.” Vice President of WSL Tours and Competitions Jessi Miley-Dyer said in a statement. “The field of talent competing includes both the best American surfers on the planet and the next generation of stars, and the competition format is really creative.”
Hawaii’s own Carissa Moore, headlines a roster composed of nine of the top-12 ranked surfers on the WSL Leader board, who will all converge on the waves off of Oceanside Pier on October 3rd and 4th.
To maintain the health and safety of the athletes and staff, no spectators will be in attendance throughout the competition, despite no in-person fans, CEO of ASA Entertainment Rick Bratman, the company who owns the event, says that this competition is a breath of fresh air for all of the viewers.
“We are so pleased to be able to run this event during a challenging time for everyone.” Bratman said. “People desperately need positive experiences and this event has such an inspiring message and an incredibly uplifting energy. We’re really looking forward to watching these female superheroes in the ocean again, and can’t wait to see who gets the Super Girl Pro cape this year!”
On top of no fans in attendance, event organizers are also abiding by health and safety procedures developed by the CDC, which include testing for athletes, strict social distancing measures, temperature checks and limited on-site personnel.
To catch all of the action from the competition, you can tune in to their live webcast on the Super Girl Surf Pro website, the WSL website or on Twitch at 8:00 a.m. Pacific time on October 3rd.
If you miss the live webcast, the event will also be broadcast on Fox Sports throughout the months of November and December.
