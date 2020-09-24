3 Hawaii public schools named national Blue Ribbon winners

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The US Department of Education has named three Hawaii elementary schools as 2020 National Blue Ribbon winners.
The three are: Ernest Bowen de Silva, Liholiho and Waikiki elementary schools.
The Blue Ribbon program honors public schools that demonstrate strong academic performance and progress in closing achievement gaps.
The three Hawaii schools are among 317 public schools honored nationally.
“The National Blue Ribbon Schools award validates the dedication and commitment of our school communities as they continue to work toward innovative cultures of teaching and learning,” deputy Superintendent Phyllis Unebasami said, in a news release.
“This recognition reflects the quality and excellence of our Hawaii public schools."
