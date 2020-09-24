Forecast: Lighter winds and drier conditions heading in for the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds will continue into the weekend, but will diminish on Sunday, then remain light for most of next week. An area of enhanced moisture riding in on the trades will bring a few windward showers to the smaller islands early Thursday after already soaking the Big Island, where showers will be tapering off overnight. After Thursday, the airmass will be fairly dry and stable, so just a few showers are expected into next week.
A north-northwest swell will be making its way southward resulting in moderate surf along the exposed north facing shores. This swell will be propped up by a small reinforcing north swell due in Thursday evening. A small pulse from the north- northwest is possible Monday, followed by a larger one Wednesday.
The current diminishing south southwest swell will be reinforced by a series of small long period swells into the weekend. The first is from the south-southwest on Friday, followed by a similar magnitude but shorter period on Saturday. A small south swell is likely as well on Saturday.
