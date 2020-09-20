Forecast: Drier pattern into the weekend and steady trade winds before they drop off on Monday due to Lowell passing to our north

After a breezy couple of days, trade winds will diminish Sunday, then remain light for most of next week. An area of enhanced moisture passing through the islands will depart this afternoon. Expect a few brief windward showers over the next couple of days, with light winds keeping mostly dry weather in place Sunday into next week. Trade winds will continue into the weekend, but will diminish on Sunday, then remain light for most of next week. An area of enhanced moisture riding in on the trades will bring a few windward showers to the smaller islands early Thursday after already soaking the Big Island, where showers will be tapering off overnight. After Thursday, the airmass will be fairly dry and stable, so just a few showers are expected into next week.