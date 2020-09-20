Forecast: Drier pattern into the weekend and steady trade winds before they drop off on Monday due to Lowell passing to our north

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - On these first days of Autumn, we are facing slightly above average temperatures and the fresh and swift trade winds continue. But winds will slow down by the end of the weekend due to the remnants of Lowell that will be passing to our north and blocking our trade wind fan on Monday through Wednesday of next week.
After a breezy couple of days, trade winds will diminish Sunday, then remain light for most of next week. An area of enhanced moisture passing through the islands will depart this afternoon. Expect a few brief windward showers over the next couple of days, with light winds keeping mostly dry weather in place Sunday into next week. Trade winds will continue into the weekend, but will diminish on Sunday, then remain light for most of next week. An area of enhanced moisture riding in on the trades will bring a few windward showers to the smaller islands early Thursday after already soaking the Big Island, where showers will be tapering off overnight. After Thursday, the airmass will be fairly dry and stable, so just a few showers are expected into next week.
Let’s talk surf! A north-northwest swell will be making its way southward resulting in moderate surf along the exposed north facing shores. This swell will be propped up by a small reinforcing north swell due in Thursday evening. A small pulse from the north- northwest is possible Monday, followed by a larger one Wednesday. The current diminishing south southwest swell will be reinforced by a series of small long period swells into the weekend. The first is from the south-southwest on Friday, followed by a similar magnitude but shorter period on Saturday. A small south swell is likely as well on Saturday.
Wishing you blue skies and much aloha. Be safe, island ohana.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.