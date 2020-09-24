Firefighters battling 3-alarm brush fire above UH-Manoa

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Firefighters are battling a three-alarm brush fire on Waahila Ridge above the University of Hawaii at Manoa.
Smoke from the blaze can be seen from miles away.
A University of Hawaii spokesman said they are monitoring the blaze and no evacuations are necessary at this time. Hawaiian Electric said the blaze knocked out power to about 590 customers in Manoa.
The fire started about 11 a.m. and crews remain on scene.
UH urged people to avoid East West Road and Maile Way on the Manoa campus.
This story will be updated.
