PODCAST: Laughter is the best medicine, and this Hawaii Five-0 star is serving it up

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - In search of a good laugh? It may just be the best medicine to help us get through these tough times.
This week on ‘Muthaship,’ the girls invite you to risk feeling vulnerable and to tap into your silly side for a lesson in improv! We’re joined this week by Hawaii 5-0 and Magnum P.I. star Kimee Balmilero, as well as Mililani mom Susan Hawes, from Improv Hawaii.
Play along and learn some of the fun exercises that parents, kids and the whole family can do at home to break away from some of the day-to-day distance learning and monotonous routines!
Remember to subscribe to the ‘Muthaship’ podcast on any of the following platforms:
For more episodes with Steph, Noli and Brooke, click here to visit the ‘Muthaship’ archives.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.