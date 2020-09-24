DHHL selects developers to build an affordable housing complex in Moiliili

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Plans for a major redevelopment of an old bowling alley in Moiliili are moving forward.
The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands has a plan and selected a developer for the affordable housing project planned at the old Bowl-O-Drome site on Isenberg Street.
Renderings show the plan for a 23 story, 270 units high-rise with retail merchants at street level.
A joint bid from Stanford Carr Development and Hawaiian Dredging was awarded the $137 million project.
“This effort will be the Department’s first high-rise project and will provide beneficiaries with an opportunity to live within Honolulu’s urban core while they prepare themselves for a homestead lot,” Hawaiian Homes Commission Chair William J. Ailā, Jr. said.
A four-story parking structure is also planned. Officials say the completed high-rise will include studios, and units with up to three bedrooms.
DHHL estimates rent will range from $633 for studios, to $3,133 for a three-bedroom townhouse.
The agency acquired the property from the DLNR in 1995, and it currently sits unoccupied.
The project is expected to be built by 2024, some 20 years after the bowling alley closed permanently.
