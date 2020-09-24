Big Island police ask for the public’s help to find missing 10-year-old girl

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 10-year-old girl. Because of her age, she is considered endangered.
Chennah K. Caitano was last seen in the 100 block area of Ululani Street on Sept. 18 at approximately 4:35 p.m. She is described as being 4-feet-6-inches, weighs 80 pounds, and has long brown hair and brown eyes. She is reported to be wearing navy blue leggings, a gray T-shirt and pink sandals.
Police are asking anyone who may have information about Caitano’s whereabouts to call the police.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.