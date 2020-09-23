4 workers at USPS processing facility in Honolulu test positive for COVID-19

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Four employees at the US Postal Service mail processing facility in Honolulu have tested positive for COVID-19 since Sept. 15, officials confirmed to Hawaii News Now.
The risk to other employees at the facility is believed to be low.
“The safety and well-being of our employees is our highest priority,” a postal service spokesperson said, in a statement. “To ensure the health of our employees, we are continuing to follow recommended guidance.”
The postal service also sought to reassure residents, saying that while the virus can survive for a short time on some surfaces experts say “it is unlikely to be spread from domestic or international mail.”
“Out of an abundance of caution, we will enhance and supplement current cleaning protocols using disinfectants across the facility," the spokesperson added.
