Schatz urges Hawaii schools to increase air ventilation ahead of welcoming students back

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz is calling on public and private schools in Hawaii to ensure “adequate air ventilation” in classrooms before welcoming students back.
“As schools prepare to reopen for in-person learning, it is important that we take every precaution to prevent the spread of COVID-19 within schools," Schatz wrote, in a letter to Hawaii school leaders.
He continued:
“Proper ventilation is critical in preventing the spread of the virus. The CDC’s guidance for schools calls for many steps that schools should take to improve ventilation. It requires strong leadership to ensure that all schools are prepared to put these mitigation strategies into place.”
The message comes as public schools in the islands prepare to move to blended learning in October, welcoming some students back to campus with social distancing guidelines in place.
In a letter to schools Superintendent Christina Kishimoto, Schatz said that schools should increase outside air ventilation by opening windows and doors and use fans to improve air filtration.
