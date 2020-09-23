Kahuku’s Ah You, Kapolei’s Sotelo make official roster for the 2021 Polynesian Bowl

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame has rolled out their next round of local talent invited to the 2021 Polynesian Bowl — selecting a pair of defensive lineman from the OIA.
Kahuku’s Zion Ah You and Kapolei’s Zhen-Keith Sotelo have been invited to the fifth edition of the game, still set to take place at Aloha Stadium at the beginning of next year.
Ah You was a force on the Red Raider defensive front, notching 36 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 7 sacks, along with an interception and a forced fumble during his 2019 junior campaign — ending in an appearance in the 2019 Hawaii High School Athletic Association State Championship.
For Sotelo, his 2019 season was spent as a part of the Waianae Seariders, where he racked up 2 ½ tackles, a tackle for loss and a sack on the defensive side of the ball, then moved over to the offensive line — racking up eight division I offers, before transferring to Kapolei for his senior campaign that never got started due to the coronavirus pandemic postponing the season.
Despite prep football in Hawaii being sidelined, Polynesian Bowl officials have been working with Hawaii state officials to proceed with the game as scheduled.
The 2021 Polynesian Bowl is set to kickoff, Saturday, January 23rd on CBS Sports Network.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.