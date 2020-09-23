Is Halloween happening? Mayor Caldwell says yes, but take extra precautions

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - With the fall season here, families are thinking ahead to holidays and festivities.
On the minds of so many is Halloween and if trick-or-treating with the family will be allowed this year.
Despite recent guidance from the CDC on Tuesday advising Americans to stay home and skip the traditions, Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell said trick-or-treating can happen as long as families keep safe practices in mind.
“If there’s a way to allow keiki of Oahu to celebrate Halloween, that should happen," Mayor Caldwell said.
“Under our order, groups of five trick-or-treating would be OK," Caldwell said. “I would ask that parents make sure they’re really protecting their keiki because they can get the virus and spread it, especially if they’re living with tutu. Be very cautious at whatever you are doing — and those providing candy, do it in way where people are not reaching in same bowl.”
Families giving out candy are also encouraged to get creative to ensure it is done safely. An Ohio man did just that by decorating a tube to serve as a socially-distanced candy chute.
On Tuesday the CDC suggested families engage in lower-risk activities such as pumpkin carving, decorating, throwing a virtual Halloween costume contest, or even a horror movie night.
The CDC also suggests a scavenger hunt-style trick-or-treat search around the home with your family, rather than going house to house.
