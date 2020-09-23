5 honu are now enjoying the open waters after being released off Maui

MA’ALAEA, MAUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - It was all cheers and smiles for guests aboard the Aliʻi Nui catamaran as five Hawaiian green sea turtles were recently released into waters off Maui.
The honu — named Kuʻuipo, Kilakila, Hohonu, Makaʻala and ʻAuliʻi — were hatched at the Sea Life Park on Oahu, but raised on Maui.
Staff at the Maui Ocean Center cared for them as they grew. The turtles served as ambassadors of their species, educating guests about Hawaii’s sea turtles and the challenges they face in the wild.
For Maui Ocean Center’s curators, the release into the wild was a bittersweet moment as they said aloha to the turtles.
Since partnering with Sea Life Park Hawaii in 1998, Maui Ocean Center has raised and released 83 Hawaiian green sea turtles.
The turtles were marked with Passive Integrated Transponder tags, and given a number on their shell for identification purposes.
The Maui Ocean Center encourages the public to keep an eye out for the turtles.
If a sighting is made, call (808) 270-7075 or email info@mauioceancenter.com.
