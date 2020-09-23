Hawaii reports 168 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional fatalities

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Health Department is reporting two additional COVID-19 fatalities on Wednesday along with 168 new cases statewide.
Of the new cases, 154 are on Oahu, 13 are on the Big Island and one is on Molokai. They push the statewide total for COVID-19 cases in the islands, to 11,689.
The triple-digit increase in new cases comes after several days of lower case counts in Hawaii — and as Oahu prepares to ease restrictions on businesses and activities starting Thursday.
The two fatalities, both on Oahu, bring the official death toll from the virus in Hawaii to 122.
However, that figure does not yet include at least 13 COVID-19 fatalities on the Big Island. The state Health Department has reported a delay in adding Hawaii County deaths to the statewide total.
The state Health Department reported Tuesday that 763 people have required hospitalization in the islands since March while 5,125 have been released from isolation.
The island-by-island breakdown of cases is below:
- 10,546 total cases
- 4,321 released from isolation
- 675 required hospitalization
- 97 deaths
- 672 total cases
- 482 released from isolation
- 37 required hospitalization
- 15 deaths
- 386 total cases
- 266 released from isolation
- 48 required hospitalization
- 9 deaths
- 57 total cases
- 56 released from isolation
- 1 required hospitalization
- 0 deaths
- 28 total cases
- 2 required hospitalization
- 1 death
This story will be updated.
