Forecast: Showers moving in with strengthening trade winds

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A band of showers will spread west across the islands today. Much drier weather will return by Thursday night. Moderate easterly trade winds will strengthen through Thursday as a high far northwest of the area shifts southeast. Winds will weaken again late this week. Gentle winds with widespread sea and land breezes will prevail much of next week.
A north northwest swell will be building today, peaking tomorrow with surf below advisory levels for north facing shores. A few long period south and southwest swells will keep surf along south facing shores near the summer time average.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.