Forecast: Showers moving in with strengthening trade winds

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A band of showers will spread west across the islands today. Much drier weather will return by Thursday night.
Moderate easterly trade winds will strengthen through Thursday as a high far northwest of the area shifts southeast.
Winds will weaken again late this week.
Gentle winds with widespread sea and land breezes will prevail much of next week.
A north-northwest swell will be building today, peaking tomorrow with surf below advisory levels for north facing shores.
A few long-period south and southwest swells will keep surf along south-facing shores near the summertime average.
