Forecast: Showers moving in with strengthening trade winds

Forecast: Showers moving in with strengthening trade winds
Wednesday forecast (Source: Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi | September 23, 2020 at 4:18 AM HST - Updated September 23 at 4:18 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A band of showers will spread west across the islands today. Much drier weather will return by Thursday night.

Moderate easterly trade winds will strengthen through Thursday as a high far northwest of the area shifts southeast.

Winds will weaken again late this week.

Gentle winds with widespread sea and land breezes will prevail much of next week.

A north-northwest swell will be building today, peaking tomorrow with surf below advisory levels for north facing shores.

A few long-period south and southwest swells will keep surf along south-facing shores near the summertime average.

Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.