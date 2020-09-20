Forecast: More showers riding in the trade winds tonight due to some residual tropical moisture

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The first days of Autumn sure has been nice! We will have to get use to less daylight-- getting shorter and shorter through December. Temperatures will still be on the warm side for now with some spots even reaching the upper 80s and low 90s. So near to slightly above average temps will continue.
A cloud area moving west across the islands Wednesday night and Thursday may bring an increase in showers that is associated with the remnants of Karina that was a tropical cyclone last week over the Eastern Pacific. Moderate easterly trade winds will strengthen slightly as a high far northwest of the area shifts southeast. Winds are expected to diminish again over the weekend.
Much drier weather will return by Thursday night. Moderate easterly trade winds will strengthen through Thursday as a high far northwest of the area shifts southeast. Winds will weaken again late this week. Gentle winds with widespread sea and land breezes will prevail much of next week.
Let’s talk surf: A north/northwest swell will be building today, peaking tomorrow with surf at advisory levels for north facing shores. A few long period south and southwest swells will keep surf along south facing shores near the summer time average.
Be safe and be blessed. Wishing you and your ohana a wonderful and safe week.
