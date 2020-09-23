Developer withdraws application to build affordable housing complex in Kailua

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - An affordable housing project planned for Kailua won’t be happening any time soon.
Ahe Group has officially withdrawn their application to build the development in Kailua.
In a letter sent to the Honolulu city council on Tuesday, the group says they’ve heard and taken note of the community’s concern.
Critics argued the proposed three and four story buildings were an eyesore compared to the neighboring single-family homes. Some area residents also argued it would be detrimental to traffic along Oneawa Street.
But supporters of the development said the project would help address much needed affordable housing on Oahu, especially in an area where real estate values have skyrocketed.
The letter goes on to say that Kailua specifically is in desperate need of affordable housing, as there are 168 projects island-wide, but only one in Kailua.
Read previous reports:
The issue was set to go to a vote in city council meeting on Wednesday.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.