City eases eligibility requirements for program offering assistance for rent, utilities

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - In a bid to help struggling Oahu families, the city has eased eligibility restrictions for its Household Hardship Relief Program.
Under the new rules, a family asset limit has been eliminated and internet and cell phone bills are now covered. Subsidies can also go for rent, mortgages, utility bills and even health insurance premiums.
“We looked for ways to make this program a lot simpler and to improve the accessibility and remove some of the barriers," said Pamela Witty-Oakland, city Department of Community Services director.
The program is distributing $25 million in federal CARES Act funding to Oahu households.
So far, about $4 million has been distributed. The average monthly subsidy is $1,400.
The program is open to households who make up to 100% of area median income, or $120,500 for a family of four.
To apply for the program, click here or call 211.
