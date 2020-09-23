“Be Vocal Support Local’ campaign created to help small businesses amid the pandemic

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A team of business owners are joining forces to start a grassroots social media campaign.
Be Vocal Support Local organizers say its Facebook group, website and other social media efforts are being generated to support local establishments impacted by the pandemic.
They are asking people to check out what they’ve published, then help out by sharing posts, talking with others, and calling elected officials to build awareness.
The easiest way to take part is to search for “Be Vocal Support Local Hawaii” on Facebook and join the group.
The group’s posts on other social media platforms often use the hashtags #savehawaiisbusinesses #bevocalhawaii.
