Assets from big Hawaii solar company gone bankrupt hit auction block

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - One of Hawaii’s former leading solar energy providers, credited with installing thousands of PV systems in residential and commercial projects across the state, is putting more than 800 items up for auction.
Sunetric shut down in February after filing for bankruptcy earlier this year.
As part of the filing, they’re now listing hundreds of warehouse items and work tools for sale to help pay off creditors.
“We’ve been tasked by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court with clearing an entire warehouse and contents of multiple offices at Sunetric’s headquarters in Kailua,” says Alicia Brandt, the owner of Oahu Auctions, which is conducting the sale. “This is a unique opportunity for smaller contractors and homeowners to acquire panels and materials that are already here on the island.”
Nearly everything from the company is going up for grabs including solar panels, rooftop PV materials, tools, work vans, a forklift and office furniture.
