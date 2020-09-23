Antibody testing gives insight to COVID-19 among Hawaii Pacific Health workers

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Pacific Health was the first company in the state to offer coronavirus antibody testing to its employees.
That study is now providing some interesting results early on.
Around 7,200 employees participated. The health care system announced the effort back in April to better understand what level of infection exists in the local population.
Now, several months into the test, researchers are learning more about the spread of the virus among residents and frontline workers.
“What we found is there was a very low rate of antibodies among our employees. Not unexpected. There was a low rate of infection in the community at the time, but what we also found is when we tested employees, doctors, nurses and other who’d cared for COVID patients and other employees who worked in offices and never saw a patient, there was no difference in their rate of antibody,” Dr. Melinda Ashton of Hawaii Pacific Health said.
“So it was very much the same and what we learned was our protective equipment approaches were working,” Ashton added.
The testing is being handled by clinical labs of Hawaii and all testing is completely voluntary and free to healthcare workers.
