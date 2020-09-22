What’s allowed (and not allowed) under the city’s new COVID-19 order

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Most Oahu businesses deemed non-essential under the stay-at-home order will be allowed to reopen starting Thursday under the city’s new restrictions.
Those businesses include retailers, salons and even restaurants.
But operations will be anything but business as usual. Here’s a look at what’s allowed:
- Are social gatherings now OK?
The rule of thumb for social gatherings under the new order is five. Groups of no more than five people — who can be unrelated — are now allowed at beaches, parks and most commercial venues.
But restaurants have stricter rules. See how they’re allowed to reopen below.
- Are retailers reopening? What about gyms?
All retailers can reopen with 50% capacity and that rule also applies to big box stores and other establishments previously considered essential.
Shopping malls can welcome back customers, too, but not arcades.
And salons and barber shops are allowed to open their doors, but gyms can only operate outdoors.
- Can people go out to eat with friends?
Right now, dine-in services are limited to five individuals who live in the same household. So you can go out to eat with your roommate, but not your buddies who live next door.
Dine-in customers must also make reservations, attest that they live in the same household and provide their contact information so they can be tracked down in case of a COVID-19 cluster.
The mayor said he was advised by his health experts not to allow dine-in services at restaurants to resume but decided to move forward with the limited dine-in option.
- Are movie theaters, museums and attractions open, too?
Movie theaters can reopen, but only to 50% capacity and they can’t serve food or drinks.
Bowling alleys have a similar rule.
Museums and other attractions are also allowed to reopen with limited capacity.
- Which businesses aren’t allowed to reopen?
Bars and nightclubs cannot operate under the new emergency order.
And the city said the businesses might not be allowed to reopen their doors until December under the current framework.
Also banned for now: Helicopter tours, legal short-term rentals and arcades.
