United Laundry Services to lay off over 800 workers

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A major company with hundreds of employees across the state is the latest to announce potential mass layoffs.
United Laundry Services — the state’s largest hospitality and healthcare linen service provider — is about to layoff some 800 employees. The company sent the state a letter warning of the mass layoffs on Monday.
The commercial laundry service was founded by former Hawaii first lady Vickie Cayetano.
The company says the 826 employees were placed on temporary furlough since March due to the pandemic, but these layoffs are now expected to last longer than six months. Some cuts may be permanent.
It’s all a result of the financial strain brought on by the drastic drop in the tourism industry, and the overall economic recession.
United Laundry Services' headquarters is located in the Sand Island industrial park, but the layoffs will impacts workers on Oahu, Maui and Hawaii Island.
The biggest cuts are that of production workers, drivers, sorters and folders. Below is a breakdown of the positions being laid off:
Other companies in Hawaii that have announced a large number of layoffs include Neiman Marcus at their Ala Moana location, Hawaiian Airlines, the Honolulu Cookie Company, and Big Island Candies.
