Unite Here! Local 5 endorses Keith Amemiya in race for Honolulu mayor

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - In the race for Honolulu mayor, Unite Here! Local 5 is endorsing Keith Amemiya.
The union represents 12,000 hospitality, healthcare and food service workers, many of whom have lost their jobs amid the pandemic.
The union endorse Amemiya, saying he’s the one they trust to ensure workers get the rights they deserve.
“With this election, I think it’s very important who to choose, who to put in that position to care about the workers, to care about the community," Gemma Weinstein, Local 5 president, said.
Weinstein added, “We are so tired of politicians who ask for our votes, but then when it is time to make decisions that affect other people’s lives, they think they have all the answers. Keith is the one mayoral candidate who values the voices of working people. He is the one candidate we trust to give working families a seat at the table."
Amemiya will face Rick Blangiardi in the Nov. 3rd election.
