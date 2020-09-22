Thieves ransack the home of a DOE worker, getting away with personal documents

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Department of Education worker is left worried after thieves made off with his family’s personal items.
Surveillance video shows two men ransacking a home on Kaaha Street in Moiliili, just minutes after they stole the keys from Chris Cubellis' work truck.
He says the suspects made off with his family’s most valuable possessions. The pair was seen taking off with a safe from the closet which contained passports, money, heirlooms, and birth certificates.
Cubelli says his biggest fear is what they could do with those important documents.
“I guess, a little worried that these guys have our personal info I think is what the scary part is. Who knows where it goes from there. They have our keys, our personal documents,” Cubellis said.
HPD says the pair is wanted on charges of first degree burglary and unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle.
Anyone with information on the case should call Honolulu CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.
