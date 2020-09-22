State to begin distributing $300 in additional weekly jobless benefits

Months into the COVID-19 pandemic, thousands of Hawaii residents say they still haven't received their unemployment benefits. (Source: Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff | September 22, 2020 at 12:56 PM HST - Updated September 22 at 12:56 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Starting Wednesday, the state Labor Department will begin distributing an additional $300 a week to thousands of residents receiving unemployment.

In all, the state has received approval from the federal government to pay six weeks of the additional $300.

Here is the timeline for distribution:

  • Sept. 23, 24 or 25: Payment for week ending Aug. 1
  • Sept 29, and Oct. 1, 2: Payment for week ending Aug. 8
  • Oct. 6, 7, 8: Payment for week ending Aug. 15
  • Oct. 13, 14, 15: Payment for week ending Aug. 22
  • Oct. 20, 21, 22: Payment for week ending Aug. 29
  • Oct. 27, 28, 29: Payment for week ending September 5, 2020

The program pays $300 a week to eligible claimants that have a weekly benefit amount of $100 or more in unemployment insurance benefits.

