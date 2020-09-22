Satellite city halls on Oahu to reopen this week, but appointments are required

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Driver licensing centers and satellite city halls on Oahu will reopen to in-person services starting Thursday.
But those who plan on dropping in will need to make an appointment beforehand.
The city says all previously scheduled appointments from September 24 will be honored.
The city also said staff will contact customers directly who need to reschedule road tests and all other canceled appointments.
More than 34,000 appointments had to be canceled after in-person services were suspended last month due to the shutdown.
Business hours at driver licensing centers are also being extended one hour in the morning and another in the afternoon, with special Saturday hours through the end of the year.
To make an appointment, head to AlohaQ.org.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.