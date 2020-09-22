63 new COVID-19 cases reported as city looks to ease some emergency restrictions

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state is reporting 63 new COVID-19 infections Tuesday, pushing the statewide total since the pandemic began to 11,522.
The official death toll remains at 120.
However, that figure does not yet include at least 12 COVID-19 fatalities on the Big Island. The state Health Department has reported a delay in adding Hawaii County deaths to the statewide total.
Of the new infections Tuesday, 55 were on Oahu and eight were on the Big Island.
The 63 cases is out of 1,489 tests conducted, a positivity rate of 4.2%.
The increase stands in sharp contrast to the daily, triple-digit spikes Hawaii was seeing in August, before a sweeping stay-at-home order was re-instituted that closed non-essential businesses. The mayor plans to ease some of those restrictions this week, including by allowing retailers to reopen with capacity limits.
The state Health Department reported Tuesday that 749 people have required hospitalization in the islands since March while 4,992 have been released from isolation.
The island-by-island breakdown of cases is below:
- 10,393 total cases
- 4,197 released from isolation
- 663 required hospitalization
- 95 deaths
- 659 total cases
- 474 released from isolation
- 35 required hospitalization
- 15 deaths
- 385 total cases
- 265 released from isolation
- 48 required hospitalization
- 9 deaths
- 57 total cases
- 56 released from isolation
- 1 required hospitalization
- 0 deaths
- 28 total cases
- 2 required hospitalization
- 1 death
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.